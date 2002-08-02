This is probably a stupid question?
I have a new Gaming PC and am currently running it on Maximum Graphic settings.
This seems to be working perfectly well in FSX - SE, Scenery is Great.
But have noticed, as in previous MS Flight Simulators, that the top Third of
Screen is very Bland and only generates the Scenery as you get closer to it.
I have always put up with this because I thought It to be correct?
My question is: Is this correct or should I have a full screen of Scenery?
Or in fact do I need to turn my Graphics settings Down a little to get a full screen of Graphics Please.
Many thanks
A happy festive season to all on the Forums under the present circumstances.
Paul.
Windows 10 2020.
Processor: AMD Ryzon 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.59 GHz.
Installed memory (RAM): 16.0 GB.
System type: 64-bit Operating System X64-based processor.
