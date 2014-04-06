Hi! I haven't figured out how to set up toe-brakes. For a slider controller like toe-brakes or throttle you would like to have a dead zone at the beginning or the end of the stroke, and be able to shape the curve.
Here the dead-zone is in the center of the stroke. Then new (whatever the called it) setting seems not to handle this, it just limits the range seen from the 50% mark.
DCS users will now what I'm talking about.
Funny that developers cannot see the strong points of other sims.
Another great thing in DCS is that you can press a joystick button and you will jump to any assigned command.