Thread: How do you get rid of the icon that tells you how far you are from your departure ap

How do you get rid of the little icon that tells you how far you are from your departure airport. I've looked everywhere and changed every setting that I think might dispose of it, thus far without success. Thanks for any help.
Easy. Make sure you taxi to and arrive at that marker on your departure airport runway before taking off.
