Thread: Scenery issue after Dec. 22 update

  Today, 07:17 PM #1
    terryrochefort
    Scenery issue after Dec. 22 update

    After the Dec. 22 update, I have scenery problems at at least two airports (CZBA - Burlington, Ontario; and CNP3 - Arnprior, Ontario). The problem is that scenery bumps (almost small mountains) are showing up where they should not be. When you fly close to the bumps, they settle down and fade into the generally flat scenery.

    They happen to be two airports that I fly from a lot, and are the only two that I had saved flights from, so I'm wondering if the saved flights are somehow interacting with the update. I've deleted the saved flights, but that doesn't solve the problem.

    If anyone has a cause, or hopefully a fix, I would appreciate your help.
  Today, 07:25 PM #2
    plainsman
    Default

    That sounds like a data issue. What is your internet connection speed? Also what are your computer specs? This program pumps a huge amount of data. If the data chain is bottlenecked, it creates rips in the scenery which show as transient mounds or ridges. It can be from a slow internet connection, slow memory, or a CPU or GPU bottleneck sufficient to create the distorted data stream.
  Today, 07:25 PM #3
    sfojimbo
    Default

    I have seen this too.
    Asobo seems to not have a good handle on the way they wrote the software. I am left with the impression that they have a convoluted mess on their hands.

    This does not bode well for the future.
  Today, 07:43 PM #4
    tiger1962
    Default

    It's a known bug with the latest update, hopefully there'll be a hotfix after Christmas.

  Today, 07:46 PM #5
    terryrochefort
    Default

    To answer plainsman's question, I clocked internet speed at 63 mbps. The computer is a new Dell gaming computer:

    10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-10400F processor(6-Core, 12M Cache, 2.9GHz to 4.3GHz)
    NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 SUPER™ 6GB GDDR6
    16GB, 2x8Gb, DDR4, 2666Mhz
    128GB M.2 PCIe SSD + 1TB SATA 7200 RPM HDD 3.5"

    If it was a general data problem, wouldn't you expect it to be a general issue with all or most airports, and not just the two that I had saved flights from?

    And for smojimbo, I guess if it's an Asobo problem, there is no fix?
  Today, 07:48 PM #6
    terryrochefort
    Default

    To tiger1962. Thanks. If it's a known bug, that makes me feel somewhat better.
  Today, 07:51 PM #7
    sfojimbo
    Default

    No fix until the next update.

    In software programs there are local variables and global variables. Asobo seems to have more than a few local global variables.

    With every update new bugs seem to pop up.
