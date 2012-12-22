Thread: Scenery issue after Dec. 22 update

After the Dec. 22 update, I have scenery problems at at least two airports (CZBA - Burlington, Ontario; and CNP3 - Arnprior, Ontario). The problem is that scenery bumps (almost small mountains) are showing up where they should not be. When you fly close to the bumps, they settle down and fade into the generally flat scenery.
They happen to be two airports that I fly from a lot, and are the only two that I had saved flights from, so I'm wondering if the saved flights are somehow interacting with the update. I've deleted the saved flights, but that doesn't solve the problem.
If anyone has a cause, or hopefully a fix, I would appreciate your help.
