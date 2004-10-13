Thread: boom!

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    yancovitchvictor
    fsx ooms while sitting on the runway......how to find the cause?
    lnuss
    fsx ooms
    Perhaps you can clarify what that means -- it's not obvious to me.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    TextRich
    lnuss
    Perhaps you can clarify what that means -- it's not obvious to me.
    OOM = Out of Memory error. yancovitchvictor, has it been like that ever since you installed FSX or did you change settings, add scenery, or third-party aircraft recently?
