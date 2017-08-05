I think last night's update may have corrupted the Mega Pack Livery. I have lost part of the Iron Maiden paint job on the 747-800. so Ive filled around deleted the mega pack and the 747-800 and reinstalled, same problem so I installed the rest of the pack for the 747 and it's the same... It seem to only paint the tail end o the livery and that's it..... anyone else noticed this?