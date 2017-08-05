Not 100% sure...
I think last night's update may have corrupted the Mega Pack Livery. I have lost part of the Iron Maiden paint job on the 747-800. so Ive filled around deleted the mega pack and the 747-800 and reinstalled, same problem so I installed the rest of the pack for the 747 and it's the same... It seem to only paint the tail end o the livery and that's it..... anyone else noticed this?
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
