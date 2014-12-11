Hello Everyone,

I've only just joined the forum and the Flight Simulator community after getting my hands on a copy of Flight Simulator 2004 : A Century of Flight and the Just Flight RAF Vulcan add-on for FS2004/2002.

I've managed to get FS2004 to work without issues on Windows 10, but just cannot get the Vulcan add-on to even install.

The installation program starts to open and then just instantly closes. I've tried all kinds of different compatibility settings but nothing makes it work.

I was just wondering if anyone has any tips for me to get it to work so that I can install it ?

Thanks,
Rick