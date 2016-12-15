Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Trouble with AIFP3

    zeph1
    Howdy, I've been a sim fan since fs4, this is the first time I've been stumped!
    Sticking with FS9 and Win7pro, I upgraded PC hardware, went to SSD,both drives.
    Used Acronis to clone C drive, perfect. had backup of FS9, installed to E drive, perfect; Cannot
    get AIFP3 to Work. Have used this utility for years, no problem, started getting error messages, you know
    continue, ignore, quit that sort of thing. Now it won't work properly.
    tried re-installation, upgraded FSUIPC.............. Any thoughts?

    Thanks
    tgibson_new
    We would need to see the exact error messages to even get started. And there is a forum for AIFP here:

    https://www.fsdeveloper.com/forum/fo...t-planner.100/
    Tom Gibson

    CalClassic Propliner Page: http://www.calclassic.com
