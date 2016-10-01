Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Canadian Goose

  1. Today, 12:32 PM #1
    jankees's Avatar
    jankees
    jankees is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Hoeilaart, Belgium
    Posts
    1,602

    Default Canadian Goose

    jk10070

    jk10074

    jk10078

    jk10079

    jk10080
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:36 PM #2
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    17,301

    Default

    Nice tail art on this one also. Looks like you have been pretty busy.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Fly the Canadian North with the Canadian Xpress Air Inuit Tour
    By CXA001 in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-10-2016, 03:31 PM
  2. Fly the Canadian North with the Canadian Xpress Air Inuit Tour
    By CXA001 in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-17-2015, 05:36 PM
  3. Fly the Canadian North with the Canadian XpressÂ® Air Inuit Tour
    By CXA001 in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-09-2013, 08:55 AM
  4. [Feb. 19 21h00est] Canadian Xpress® February Fly-In: Canadian Prairies
    By CXA001 in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-05-2011, 02:40 PM
  5. King Air 1 Goose 0
    By Jepp2Jet in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-29-2002, 03:53 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules