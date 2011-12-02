CTD after an hour of flying
This is not a new problem, ever since the sim has come out, I can only fly about an hour before it, stutters, the sound goes away and I get a CTD.
I have checked the hardware end of things, nothing plugged in (extra), just my HID mouse, my Logitech keyboard (although it and the mouse are wireless) ???
Windows is up to date, as is the sim.
I do have two different types of memory in terms of speed, however, it is my understanding that the computer will adjust the higher speed memory to match the lower speed.
Any other suggestions?
Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
