Thread: extreme dead zone/reactivity

    natman1965
    Sep 2020
    54

    Been wanting my elevator trim on an axis but to date has always been to sensitive/gittery for fine adjustments. These two new settings seem to be helping. May be worth a revisit if you have been trying to do the same and went back to button pushes. Still playing around with it but it seems to be quite usable now on an axis. Should go for anything else you would like on an axis.

    Hopefully the new bravo throttle quad trim wheel will be able to work like this.
