I hope this topic hasn't been discussed to death... as I've had very little luck finding much about it in the search bar. Though I did google it, and read about a bunch of people who accepted it, and have since been stuck in an endless loop to the MS store, and can't get their sims started.

I can't take a screen shot of it, and Ctrl + V it to Paint to make a .jpg to show you, but it's a blue User Account Control Box that asks the typical "Do you want to allow this app to make changes to your device?" Below it gives it's name (M.S.P.D.I.-- my abbreviation, not theirs), and then asks me to press [Yes] or [No].

I've been pressing [No] for the past 8 weeks or, so and from there I move to the more familiar UAC prompt, asking if I want to allow MSFS to make changes, and I always say yes.... Then I'm in.

My question is, should I continue to press [No] and avoid this like the plague? Or is it fine to press [Yes], and my computer will sort it out, and from that point on, the only UAC prompt I should get is the one for the simulator itself?

If it is a bad thing to say [Yes] to, then how do I go about stopping it from nagging me, each time I want to fire up the sim?

Thank you for your time.