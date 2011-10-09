I just completed a flight in the 172 from KORF to KCRG, no errors, a great VFR flight @ 10K for the duration. No stutters, pauses ect. My landing was a VFR landing and it was perfect. The controls worked well, I have the Av8R-01 joystick. The flight took just over 5 hours and the weather was live. It was my first live flight and I'm so happy I have to top tear sim package.
Ok, yes there is still work that needs to be done, but DANM this is by far the best SIM we have had and I have every one from FS98. I'm so happy that I have this new FS2020. I can't wait to see the 3rd party freeware planes and such either. Its a new world, new sim and we all should embrace this with the utmost enthusiasm and pleasure knowing things are only going to get better.
Happy Flyin yall
AD