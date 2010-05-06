Thread: Need Advise on Getting a New Joystick

I've been getting along just fine in Flight Sim for the past two decades with my old reliable Sidewinder (SW) joystick. Ninety-five percent of the time I use it to guide airplanes (mostly airliners) around and apply the brakes. Otherwise, it's the keyboard or mouse giving the orders...Now, I'm operating MSFS from a newly-built computer and it all looks great. However, control of the planes is NOT great.
I'v spent a lot of time trying to adjust my SW to properly guide MSFA planes. and still they continue to hop back and forth in a very un-real world fashion. The SW lacks an R axis and it is difficult to get the planes ailerons to function properly. In FSX, planes responded to SW action by moving in a damped-down fashion and appearing in a real-world manner on the monitor. Now, however, no matter what I try, MSFS small planes (i.e, Cessna 152) zip around the screen and make keeping on course difficult; nothing like the smooth, methodical SW movement in earlier FS versions.
I don't seem able to carryover that smooth, controlled movement in MSFS, so I guess it't time to retire the old SW and buy a joystick more suitable to the new sim. But, my number one question, before purchasing a new stick is: Will I then be able to move my planes in the smooth, realistic manner I'm seeking? Will the new stick do this "out-of-the-box"? And, if not, can it be adjusted to do so?...
So finally, which new stick should I buy?. Please give me the benefit of your experience...
My thanks in advance for all suggestions and comments, and I look forward to all...
Lee Graves
Bookmarks