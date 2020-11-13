Thread: Remove Yoke from C172?

Since the update I cannot remove the yoke from cockpit of the C172
I can click through it to turn knobs etc., but how do I remove it in the first place?
Since the update I cannot remove the yoke from cockpit of the C172
I can click through it to turn knobs etc., but how do I remove it in the first place?
Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
Ok, this is weird, while I was on the ground, I could not get it to go away, however, once in the air, that option appeared. Wonder what will happen when I land?? lol
Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
Bookmarks