Thread: Remove Yoke from C172?

    Since the update I cannot remove the yoke from cockpit of the C172

    I can click through it to turn knobs etc., but how do I remove it in the first place?
    Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
    Ok, this is weird, while I was on the ground, I could not get it to go away, however, once in the air, that option appeared. Wonder what will happen when I land?? lol
