Thread: Diamond 62 Panel backwards?

    Energizer23
    Question Diamond 62 Panel backwards?

    Latest update has the GPS screen on the left side.
    Energizer23
    Default

    It appears to be the DA62X Project addon that is reversing the panels. I removed it from the Community folder and all is well. I hope the file gets updated because the DA62 flies so much better with it!
