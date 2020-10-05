Thread: SkySpirit 777 Air File Edit Question

Guys and Gals,
I'm not proficient at air file editing, though in CFS2 I have manipulated some portions of the air files.
I recently got my FS2004 Century of Flight working the way it should on my Windows 10X64 computer.
I am having a problem getting the SkySpirit "POSKY" 777-10 flying properly.
It is a tank to get off the runway and airborne even from a long runway at a major airport.
Once airborne, it is a beast to get up to cruising altitude.
Once at cruising altitude above 30k it cannot be made to fly faster than mach .64 even though specs from Boeing say .84 max cruising speed.
When I hit mach .66 it crashes to "overstressed" and the sim ends.
Where do I look in the air file and how do I correct the values to make it accurate to actual specs?
Thanks in advance!
Lee
