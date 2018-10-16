I would like to upgrade to 2020 sim. Haven't been using my Gold edition and Saitek controls, ie yoke, throttle quad and rudder pedals for some time but now seeing the 2020 version is out, I plan on purchasing. Are any of the Saitek controls and the aircraft add ons and DVD's compatible with 2020. Also, is a DVD version of 2020 available or is it downloads only at the moment. Thanks in advance for all info.