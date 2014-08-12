v5 never starts a flight!!??
I've reached an end to my patience. For the last few weeks every flight I try to fly, the program quits and kicks me back to the computer home page!!I have several flights I've flown before in the records plus the default. even the p3d default flight trips me out of P3D about at 75% loaded!
Advise!!??
BTW: I'm also no longer able to log into the P3D company Forum. It always says either my user name or my password are wrong or someone else is already using it.
Michael
BTW: I also have v4 and have flown it for at least a year but can't get it authorized now. Again I'm told my username and password is in use for another person. This all worked fine less than a month ago. And no, it's as far as I can tell impossible to contact anyone live at Lockheed to consider either of these issues.
i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, 64GB DDR4 3200, Kraken 289mm Water cooler, AMD 5700XT Direct12 video card, 1 TB SSD & 480GB SSD.
Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow using either FSX, 2020, or P3Dv5, all with a ton of ORBX scenery .
