Thread: TV Radio Towers, Windmills Farms

  #1
    dmz0427
    dmz0427 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    5

    TV Radio Towers, Windmills Farms

    Is msfs planning on putting in TV Radio towers and windmill farms as they should have done this from the start , what are they thinking or are they trying to get us to spend money on 3rd party for those items that should of came with MSFS , same as the manual ,,
    SHAM ON YOU MICROSOFT FOR SCREWING THE PUBLIC
  #2
    Energizer23
    Energizer23 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    Florida USA
    Posts
    62

    Default

    I have seen several windmill farms, but I noticed that water towers look terrible. They don't look much like the real ones at all.
