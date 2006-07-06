Thread: Flight Sim X Issues

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    dhmilton3
    Recently I purchased a dell gaming computer and downloaded flight sim x gold edition. the program starts correctly except when I try the fly mode a black screen comes up with the white pointer and that's it. no screen comes up that shows instruments, just a black screen with the music in the background. I already ran all the required computer updates. HELP. worked fine on my old computer
    jorgen.s.andersen
    If you mean you downloaded FSX Gold from somewhere, you can be absolutely certain that it is a pirated copy.

    A legit FSX Gold comes as a set of 3 DVDs.

    Jorgen
    mrzippy
    +1 add a line to the fsx.cfg file in the MAIN section that says Maximized=2. This will force FSX to start in windowed mode rather than full screen.
    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
