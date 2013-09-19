Thread: CH yoke

Results 1 to 2 of 2

CH yoke

    I had everything working OK in MSFS.I then crashed the aircraft into a building,and all the yoke settings went bananas.It seems supernatural that there can be any link between the two.After resetting all the buttons etc 20 times following tutorials on youtube,I now have everthing working apart from flaps.When I move my flap switch,the flaps obey,both in external view and in the cockpit,but immediately revert to the first,10% position.I do not have any other flap commands ticked ,which might confuse it.The yoke works normally in FSX.
    I have the CH Flight Sim Yoke and my flap switch is assigned as:
    Increase Flaps - button 6
    Retract Flaps - button 5
    As shown in this diagram: http://www.chproducts.com/files/chpr...-%20FS2020.pdf
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
