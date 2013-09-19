Thread: CH yoke

I have the CH Flight Sim Yoke and my flap switch is assigned as:
Increase Flaps - button 6
Retract Flaps - button 5
As shown in this diagram: http://www.chproducts.com/files/chpr...-%20FS2020.pdf
Last edited by tiger1962; Today at 08:51 AM.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks