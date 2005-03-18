Thread: Nearest landing place to Monument Valley?

Hi all, London calling (Wimbledon to be precise), where is the nearest landing place for Monument Valley as seen in the msfs picture? Thanks,
Roy
Hi all, London calling (Wimbledon to be precise), where is the nearest landing place for Monument Valley as seen in the msfs picture? Thanks,
Roy
Monument Valley Airport, UT25: https://gouldings.com/wp-content/upl...rt_Rules-1.pdf
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Page Municpial KPGA, is around 127 miles away
Also
156 miles: Farmington, NM (FMN / KFMN) Four Corners Regional Airport
168 miles: Moab, UT (CNY / KCNY) Canyonlands Field
185 miles: Durango, CO (DRO / KDRO) Durango-La Plata County Airport
187 miles: Grand Canyon, AZ (GCN / KGCN) Grand Canyon National Park Airport
Local airports near Monument Valley:
6 miles: Monument Valley, UT (UT25) Monument Valley Airport
29 miles: Kayenta, AZ (MVM / KMVM / 0V7) Kayenta Airport
Nearby Airports with Instrument Procedures:
Blanding Municipal Airport KBDG Blanding Municipal Airport 045° 48.3
Page Municipal Airport KPGA Page Municipal Airport 265° 60.2
Cortez Municipal Airport KCEZ Cortez Municipal Airport 076° 77.4
Four Corners Regional Airport KFMN Four Corners Regional Airport 099° 96.3
Window Rock Airport KRQE Window Rock Airport 145° 98.5
Bryce Canyon Airport KBCE Bryce Canyon Airport 294° 101.8
Canyonlands Field Airport KCNY Canyonlands Field Airport 011° 106.5
Hopkins Field Airport KAIB Hopkins Field Airport 046° 107.0
Kanab Municipal Airport KKNB Kanab Municipal Airport 270° 112.0
Gallup Municipal Airport KGUP Gallup Municipal Airport 142° 113.3
Grand Canyon National Park Airport KGCN Grand Canyon National Park Airport 236° 113.7
Panguitch Municipal Airport U55 Panguitch Municipal Airport 296° 115.9
Unfortunately, the airport for larger aircraft, U64 Monticello, Utah is one of the missing airports. With a 6,000 foot runway, it would serve private jets. The elevation is just under 7,000 feet, making this a hot & high airport. I hope it gets included soon! It was moved from U43 across the road about 5 years ago.
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
Bookmarks