Thread: Nearest landing place to Monument Valley?

  Today, 07:28 AM
    roypaglia
    Default Nearest landing place to Monument Valley?

    Hi all, London calling (Wimbledon to be precise), where is the nearest landing place for Monument Valley as seen in the msfs picture? Thanks,
    Roy
  Today, 07:57 AM
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Monument Valley Airport, UT25: https://gouldings.com/wp-content/upl...rt_Rules-1.pdf
  Today, 08:12 AM
    mallcott
    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962 View Post
    Monument Valley Airport, UT25: https://gouldings.com/wp-content/upl...rt_Rules-1.pdf
    Cortez Municpal (KCEZ). 111 miles away
    Page Municpial KPGA, is around 127 miles away

    Also
    156 miles: Farmington, NM (FMN / KFMN) Four Corners Regional Airport
    168 miles: Moab, UT (CNY / KCNY) Canyonlands Field
    185 miles: Durango, CO (DRO / KDRO) Durango-La Plata County Airport
    187 miles: Grand Canyon, AZ (GCN / KGCN) Grand Canyon National Park Airport

    Local airports near Monument Valley:
    6 miles: Monument Valley, UT (UT25) Monument Valley Airport
    29 miles: Kayenta, AZ (MVM / KMVM / 0V7) Kayenta Airport


    Nearby Airports with Instrument Procedures:

    Blanding Municipal Airport KBDG Blanding Municipal Airport 045° 48.3
    Page Municipal Airport KPGA Page Municipal Airport 265° 60.2
    Cortez Municipal Airport KCEZ Cortez Municipal Airport 076° 77.4
    Four Corners Regional Airport KFMN Four Corners Regional Airport 099° 96.3
    Window Rock Airport KRQE Window Rock Airport 145° 98.5
    Bryce Canyon Airport KBCE Bryce Canyon Airport 294° 101.8
    Canyonlands Field Airport KCNY Canyonlands Field Airport 011° 106.5
    Hopkins Field Airport KAIB Hopkins Field Airport 046° 107.0
    Kanab Municipal Airport KKNB Kanab Municipal Airport 270° 112.0
    Gallup Municipal Airport KGUP Gallup Municipal Airport 142° 113.3
    Grand Canyon National Park Airport KGCN Grand Canyon National Park Airport 236° 113.7
    Panguitch Municipal Airport U55 Panguitch Municipal Airport 296° 115.9
  Today, 08:46 AM
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    Unfortunately, the airport for larger aircraft, U64 Monticello, Utah is one of the missing airports. With a 6,000 foot runway, it would serve private jets. The elevation is just under 7,000 feet, making this a hot & high airport. I hope it gets included soon! It was moved from U43 across the road about 5 years ago.
