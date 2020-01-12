Today's flight in the Longitude takes us from an early morning departure in Orlando to a stormy (and incredible looking) arrival into Exuma Island in the Bahamas.

All five passengers are on board at Orlando Executive, we have our clearance and we're ready to roll


Lining up on runway 25


The sun rises over the horizon as we near the east coast of Florida


Passing Freeport


Cruising over Nassau at FL370. We're actually already nearing our TOD on this quick one hour flight


I only checked one place for weather in Exuma and it wasn't updated, so these storm clouds were a bit of a surprise


We descended through some precip but quickly emerged only to find we had to turn right back towards the storm. Also catching my first glimpse of a rainbow in MSFS, but more to come!


This was the most incredible visual I've ever seen in a flight simulator. Double rainbows, rain has overtaken the field but the sun is still shinning on my aircraft on short final, just amazing stuff!


I somehow managed to stay focused enough to give our five passengers a fairly smooth landing into a rainy Exuma Island


At the end of the rainbow is a Citation Longitude, which at a cost of 26 million dollars is probably more valuable than a pot of gold anyway

Thanks for viewing!