In this video we fly the deHavilland DHC-2 Beaver on a special flight assignment from Forks (S18) Washington to the Elwha River. We use ForeFlight on the iPad to guide us over the Olympic National Park mountains to our destination on the former bed of the Lake Mills reservoir. On this journey, we learn about the restoration of the Elwha River ecosystem. The Elwha River now runs free with the removal of two dams that stood for a century.