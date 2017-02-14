I just noticed an add-on (the Natural World) available for P3D v. 5. I have P3D v. 4.5 installed. After spending a while on L-M's P3D website, I despaired of finding out what, if anything, existing customers are entitled to.

If I want to install v. 5.1, do I have to pay full freight, just like a new customer? (If, so, forget about it!)

Mac6737