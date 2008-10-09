Since I upgraded my computer from Windows 7 Pro to Windows 10 Pro, every time I start FSX I am asked if I want to activate Acceleration. I respond,"Yes" and proceed to enter the Acceleration product code, after which I am told that I have successfully activated Acceleration and FSX boots up including the Acceleration features. the next time I try to start FSX this same sequence happens. This never happened when I was running Windows 7 Pro. I have removed and reinstalled both FSX and Acceleration and still get this start up sequence. Any suggestions?