Thread: How to change seasons in MS FS 2020??? Cant get flying tips to turn off!!

    Hammerdag
    Default How to change seasons in MS FS 2020??? Cant get flying tips to turn off!!

    The date is set up correctly in the sim, today being the 21st of December but it's showing Summer instead of Winter? How do I change this? Also, I turned off the flying tips but it's still showing flying tip? Any thoughts? It's very annoying, thanks!
    Energizer23
    Seasons are not supported yet. Hope to see them in the future.
