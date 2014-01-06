Thread: Boeing 747-8 and 787 Autothrottle retard when landing with AP off?

The AP maybe off but the FD is still on..... I've come across more problems in the landing phase. also the spoilers will not arm and no minimums can be set...... I hope ASOBO can improve on this... and I can't wait for the PMDG release for the sim, that will be the cherry on top for me, and I'm sure for others too......
