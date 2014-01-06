Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Boeing 747-8 and 787 Autothrottle retard when landing with AP off?

    dnpaul
    Default Boeing 747-8 and 787 Autothrottle retard when landing with AP off?

    So the PMDG 747 models and the QW 787 models in FSX/P3D, when flying an approach with the autopilot off but the autothrottle still engaged, will retard the throttles to idle at around 30 feet AGL.

    So far, in my approaches and landings with the MSFS Asobo default 747 and 787, this does not happen. I have to disconnect autothrottle in order to get the engines to idle for the flare and landing.

    Is this normal for these planes? Or am I not setting something right?

    Thanks!
    daspinall
    The AP maybe off but the FD is still on..... I've come across more problems in the landing phase. also the spoilers will not arm and no minimums can be set...... I hope ASOBO can improve on this... and I can't wait for the PMDG release for the sim, that will be the cherry on top for me, and I'm sure for others too......
