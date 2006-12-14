we fly past the town of Marble Bar
and we cross the bar itself in the Coongan River, to turn toward the SSE
and we follow the Camel Creek across the Warrawoona greenstone belt
the airfield on the right
we turn before the Corunna Downs station (read 'My Place' by Sally Morgan)
to line up with the runway
OK, the strip is a bit old nowadays (although my wife flew in and out of there with a C-47 in 1993)
but great to drive over with a car, so why not with an aircraft?
all the old dispersal bays are still there, but we'll leave them for now
ready to go
