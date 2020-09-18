Thread: ASOBO 747-800 bugs....

Results 1 to 1 of 1

ASOBO 747-800 bugs....

    daspinall
    Jan 1999
    United Kingdom
    645
    Default ASOBO 747-800 bugs....

    I'm now loving the new sim, it's awesome, even so it's still not completely finished IMO.... Two things I want to gain your attention on the Boeing 747-800.... ONE, no "minimums" non operational, this kinda spoils the illusion of landing. Two, spoilers do not arm this is a must in the heavies.. It's always the little things that let the flight experience down when missing or non operational.... Please can you fix this asap , after passing through the pain barrier I'm now one very happy customer and a little less money in the wallet ha........ Merry Christmas ASOBO you've done an awesome job.....
