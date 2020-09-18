Thread: ASOBO 747-800 bugs....

ASOBO 747-800 bugs....
I'm now loving the new sim, it's awesome, even so it's still not completely finished IMO.... Two things I want to gain your attention on the Boeing 747-800.... ONE, no "minimums" non operational, this kinda spoils the illusion of landing. Two, spoilers do not arm this is a must in the heavies.. It's always the little things that let the flight experience down when missing or non operational.... Please can you fix this asap , after passing through the pain barrier I'm now one very happy customer and a little less money in the wallet ha........ Merry Christmas ASOBO you've done an awesome job.....
Last edited by daspinall; Today at 12:33 PM.
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
Bookmarks