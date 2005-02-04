Hi Guys,

Now that we are in a corona lockdown anyway, it's become a good time to take another look at some of my older sceneries and one of those is the Hierro airfield (GCHI) on the Hierro island, which is part of the very well made Canary Island archipel, made by CanarySim quite some years ago.

The (Scasm) airfield itself is also very well made but it has a "thorn in the eye" problem with sea water climbing up the island's cliffs, not only on the sea side of the airfield at 105 feet elevation but also everywhere around the island and mostly where cliffs meet the sea. This visible anomaly, especially around the airfield itself, is so great that even trying to somehow mask it, e.g. with Abacus EZ or RWY12 scenery objects, becomes impossible.

It's most probably some kind of conflict between mesh and LC scenery, which seems especially bad because the island has a very jagged coastline. Small flattens at zero feet to remove the water walls on the sea side of the airfield do in fact work but these do not remove the water texture on the thus produced new cliff side(s).

Ideas or solutions anyone ?

Thanks in advance.

Hans