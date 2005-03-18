A new corridor established in southern Kansas will allow testing of non-military aircraft at supersonic speeds. Gov. Laura Kelly announced the Kansas Supersonic Transportation Corridor Thursday. The corridor runs for nearly 800 miles along a stretch from near Pittsburg, Kansas, in the east and past Garden City and Liberal in the west. Wichita, which bills itself as the air capital of the world, lies at the heart of the corridor. Planes would be allowed to travel at speeds up to Mach 3 in the corridor, but would be required to fly at 39,000 feet high.