Not sure if this is the right place for this issue but …
Short version:
Everything is normal until I try to change aircraft. But, there are only two: a c152 and tbm930.
I installed the mod manager MODMNFX. and several airport mods ,then started the sim to checkout the new mods. During the start-up, the sim's update manager found an update. I thought that I could not proceed with the checkout of my mods until I had done the update. So I did. Unfortunately, I did not notice its size (106GiB) and the update ran all night.
The next day I ran the simulator and flew the Cessna 152 out of several of the mod airports. Everything seemed normal until I tried to change the aircraft; there were only two.
I looked at the MSFS sim on my G drive. There are two files each is large and the have same structure:
FlightSim2020 (79.9GB created 12/19/20 @ 3:07 PM)
Microsoft FlightSimulator 2020(96.3GB created 11/2/20)
Microsoft FlightSimulator seems to be the original simulator installation and contains all the aircraft (Deluxe Premium Edition). The other, just the two I mentioned. Mod installation was over before Simulator update began. So it appears that:
the FlightSim2020 folder was created by the mod manager since the update download didn't start until after mod manager activity completed
Since two aircraft were added at 4:30 am when no mod activity was taking place, the update process knew about the FlightSim2020 folder.
I don't claim to know what goes on during an update but it appears that the update process found the structure created by the mod manager and mistook it for something else.
If anyone can figure out what happened and suggest a fix, I'd really appreciate it.
I suspect that I either misnamed something or put something where I shouldn't when I installed the mod manager.
Except for the missing aircraft, there are no other obvious problems.
