So I re-installed FSX Deluxe.

I have three versions here in the C:\Windows\WinSxS folder:

x86_microsoft.flightsimulator.simconnect_67c7c14424d61b5b_10.0.60905.0_none_dd92b94d8a196297

x86_microsoft.flightsimulator.simconnect_67c7c14424d61b5b_10.0.61242.0_none_e079b46b85043c20

x86_microsoft.flightsimulator.simconnect_67c7c14424d61b5b_10.0.61259.0_none_55f5ecdc14f60568



I am not seeing the Microsoft.FlightSimulator.SimConnect.dll installed anywhere on my computer. Do I need to run the setup from C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Games\Microsoft Flight Simulator X SDK\SDK\Core Utilities Kit\SimConnect SDK\lib folder? I thought this was for client computers only.

Where does the SimConnect setup install the FlightSimulator.SimConnect.dll i? In the FSX main folder or C:\Windows\WinSxS folder? I thought it installed a SimConnect.DLL in the current FSX main folder. A little confused, here.

Then the next step is to get SP1 and SP2 installed in that order. There are posts out there that go in to detail on how to do this. I assume this will update SimConnect to the latest version.

Thanks for any help!