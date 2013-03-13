Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Old Delta cockpit converted to a 737-800 simulator

  Today, 08:52 PM #1
    Rockcliffe2
    Default Old Delta cockpit converted to a 737-800 simulator

    This guy bought on old cockpit in Mojave, trucked it to Canada and now rents time in a 737-800 simulator to the public.
    https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local...ing-the-ground
  Today, 09:12 PM #2
    Downwind66
    How cool is that! Just a little creativity and a little money and he has something that can make more money and provide entertainment to those wanting to give it a whirl!

    Rick
