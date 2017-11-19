Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Somehow I did not have a Boeing 757 in my hanger!

  1. Today, 08:50 PM #1
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,527

    Default Somehow I did not have a Boeing 757 in my hanger!

    Got one now and it's a keeper! FS2004 Delta Skyteam Boeing 757-200 ( n717tw.zip ). Panel is one that I have for my larger 2 engine Boeing aircraft. I feel at home with this panel on anything that I use it on! Worked out well anyway, seeing that this is an FS2004 download and I would have needed a panel anyway!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-12-20_18-58-47-468.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 237.2 KB  ID: 224331

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-12-20_19-16-34-285.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 227.5 KB  ID: 224332

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-12-20_19-32-14-582.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 239.2 KB  ID: 224333

    Rick
    Last edited by Downwind66; Today at 08:53 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Can I somehow get a better GPS into my Addon Planes?
    By NoahDoah in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 11-19-2017, 01:16 AM
  2. Somehow this always messes up my flights.
    By SashkaD01 in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-24-2017, 10:46 AM
  3. Some of the stranger stuff I have in my hanger
    By thindog in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 07-05-2010, 06:12 PM
  4. hi guys does 'edit voice pack' have to be set up somehow or just installed??
    By flightsimmer747 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-20-2004, 06:29 AM
  5. I Did It, I Did It, I Did It! Yes I Did!
    By budreiser in forum FS2004
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 08-25-2003, 06:54 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules