I am seeing more and more broken links and broken FS programs that no longer
work, for me it is an alarming trend where it appears users ignore or pay no
attention to them that are in dire need of repair. A major link that is broken
and appears to be forgotten is a link to DL for ships for FS9 it is a Japanese
website that has to do with naval ships that are made by Mr Welker if you
DL a naval ship from this site it tells you to go to a link because the model
requires it. I tried DL Mr dave Garwood's DH89 for FS9 it is a automated
opening program I went through it 9 different times and MS closed it
everytime I can only guess is that the program is corrupt I hate complaining,
I just would like to see things work as the people who made them would
want to.

Thanks

Casey