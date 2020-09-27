Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: The Natural World 2021

    Default The Natural World 2021

    TNW2021 is a program that upgrade all the landscaping worldwide in P3D v5 to a more detailed and varied environment, it also corrects all the autogen and 3D vegetation to look real and natural as it does in the real world.
    Howard has always had a great love of the natural world and has been recreating the virtual world since 2007 to look and feel as near to the real world as is possible. The aim is not just to increase the detail in the landscaping which he has done to great effect, but just doing that doesn’t always work, it’s more about removing the synthetic computer generated look which makes the pilots flying experience even more immersive
    TNW2021 covers the whole world so no matter where you fly you don’t need to buy a addon to get the area looking good giving VFR and high flying pilots a greater sense of variety and realism plus total freedom to go anywhere knowing that TNW will be there.
    TNW does not have any mesh programming of its own, Howard has produced TNW2021 with only a detailed pay ware mesh installed (not even a airport). I make no apology for this, the reasoning behind it is to show what can be achieved with varied and detailed ground environment and a good quality mesh to produce the wow factor, the screen shots have been shot with the mesh still active in the sim, the YouTube vids below have not been edited airbrushed at all, the stuttering is my ageing PC it cant handle P3D and creating HDMI vids.

    Switzerland
    https://youtu.be/SXD2BGI8IHQ

    Grand Canyon
    https://youtu.be/jgEn4qlmOH4

    The Milford Sound, New Zealand
    https://youtu.be/o2oaVYL1_v4

    USA, Blue Ridge Mountains
    https://youtu.be/iBCTxGDf0Is

    Howard
    Default

    The Natural World 2021 for P3D v5 available here on flightsim.com at a discounted price. I intend to expand it to run on all FSX based sims in time to come

    Howard
    Mail : [email protected]
