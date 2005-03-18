Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: I Wear My Sunglasses at Night

  Today, 06:11 PM #1
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    Default I Wear My Sunglasses at Night

    With apologies for borrowing the song title check out these 2 ultra cool dudes ready for a night takeoff in the MSFS2020 C172

    Click image for larger version.  Name: SG.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 109.0 KB  ID: 224308
  Today, 06:17 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Quote Originally Posted by BillD22 View Post
    With apologies for borrowing the song title check out these 2 ultra cool dudes ready for a night takeoff in the MSFS2020 C172

    Click image for larger version.  Name: SG.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 109.0 KB  ID: 224308
