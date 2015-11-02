Thread: Cloud9/FSDT KLAX Misery

Good evening,
I hope I can explain this clearly. On my old WIN7 machine, I had a copy of Cloud9 KLAX for FS9; bought it when first released.
Airport worked flawlessly, and my personal AFCAD was 100% functional. I have an old copy of a receipt that includes a serial number, and I have the .reg file (Cloud9_Los Angeles.reg).
Fast forward. Built a WIN10 gaming machine, and am unsuccessful carrying over the Cloud 9 version as it asks me to register my "trial version" when I open up a flight in the airport. I go into addon manager, select "Cloud9/KLAX, etc. and choose register. I enter the serial number, and it never responds back - and I assume it's because "eSellerate" no longer exists?
I could not get anywhere with the FSDT team that now hosts a V2 version of KLAX, which is supposed to be for FSX & FS9. Maybe because FS9 is legacy, but their whole purchase and support is the most convoluted mess I ever dealt with.
I would like to know if anyone has suggestions on how to get this airport functional again???
As a backup, I purchased the V2 yesterday. I have it installed and registered, but like their KORD (for FS9), my AFCAD files do not function as designed, where some planes are in their right spots, and others are completely off the grid incorrect. There is something I can't figure out with these two airports where the AI planes don't behave like all my other airports that behave 100% correctly with my personal AFACD files.
So I either want to get the old one, which I knew functioned 100% correctly working again, or, get the new one to work with my AFCAD, though I can not figure out why AI parking is such a horror show.
Ideas and suggestions are greatly appreciated.
Thanks very much!
Neil
Bookmarks