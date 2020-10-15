This may already be known by many, but since it wasn't by me, I thought I would pass it along.
When scrolling through the list of updates in the Content Manager, I noticed that a number of airports, airplanes, training flights and scenery were in need of updating. Most were very small in terms of memory size and took little time to run, but I was not alerted that they required attention.

Tim
PS. Looking forward to snow. Not for real - we get enough in Canada!

My system specs:
W10 64 Bit OEM Version 2004 (19041.685)
Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix Z390-E; 32GB RAM, Intel Core i7-9700KF 8-Core/8-Thread Processor; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super, 8