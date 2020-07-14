Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: You Wil Not Find In P3D or XP-11 or MS2020!!!

  Today, 02:34 PM
    aharon
    Default You Wil Not Find In P3D or XP-11 or MS2020!!!

    Shalom and greetings all my pals,

    You will never find in P3D, XP-11, and MS2020 what you see in my screenshot showing FSX default generated CHRISTMAS STAR without add ons or without Photoshop editing!!!!!

    Happy Chanukah and Merry Christmas to all of you!!



    Regards,

    Aharon
  Today, 02:40 PM
    mrzippy
    Default

    Convergence of Saturn and Pluto? Happening on Monday! Is there Festivus for the rest of us?? Happy holidays, Aharon!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
