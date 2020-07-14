Hi All

I'm thinking of ordering an Oculus Quest 2 so I can use it with MSFS 2020 as well as stand alone apps from the Oculus store and steam games on my PC.

I have read that a facebook account is needed to set up and log in to the OC2, so I am planning to use my wife's facebook account to do that as I don't have one nor want one.

Any advice anyone has on what it's like / things that I should consider if I go ahead (such as how to best achieve an easy install, any additional hardware / apps I should consider getting, possible facebook issues with my pc/steam accounts would be much appreciated) !

Thanks