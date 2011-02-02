Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Oil Rig Near Corpus Christy Texas

  1. Yesterday, 11:35 PM #1
    CTarana45
    CTarana45 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Posts
    166

    Default Oil Rig Near Corpus Christy Texas

    That was easy! Now I need to find the land version!

    Thanks, Guys!

    Christopher Tarana
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Fs2004 Oil Rig Near Corpus Christi Texas.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 150.9 KB  ID: 224290  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Dassault Falcon 50 Real World Re-Creations - Corpus Christi To Addison, Texas N903CS
    By Ragtopjohnny in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 02-02-2011, 04:03 PM
  2. Anyone from or near Corpus Christi
    By anscad2 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 05-31-2003, 09:28 PM
  3. Oil Crisis? - what Oil Crisis? what power for FS2100 aircraft?
    By CCairns10 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 50
    Last Post: 07-22-2002, 05:09 PM
  4. Oil rig platform near Chicago?
    By lonewulph in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-14-2002, 05:12 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules