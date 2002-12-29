I've recently received the new MSFS 2020 Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe as a Xmas gift. The graphics are great. but I'm having difficulty in saving/loading/recalling my custom camera views for my specific flights. I have read articles and watched U-Tube videos on the subject but I'm still having no luck even though I have used the correct method for creating/saving the custom view (CTRL + ALT + number for specific custom view) and then recalling the custom view (ALT + number key corresponding to saved custom view). It appears the custom camera view is NOT being saved. as when I call it up (ALT + number) it does NOT appear. I thought the problem might be aircraft related but I've tried various aircraft with the resulting same problem. I'm must be doing something wrong procedurally or else I don't have the right settings set somewhere...so frustrating! I've NEVER had this problem with XPlane11. Has anyone had the same problem? Someone please help. Hope it is something simple that I'm not doing correctly.

RichS