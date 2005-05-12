Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: My aircraft looks like it is getting ready to enter the Twilight Zone?

  Today, 05:39 PM
    Downwind66
    My aircraft looks like it is getting ready to enter the Twilight Zone?

    I suppose any thing is capable these days? Any suggestions on what caused this? Happened on a final approach at dusk, 1637! I changed the time clock back to afternoon hours and all was good again! This is a first for me, so I am at a loss as to where to begin?

    Any suggestions will be greatly appreciated!

    Rick
  Today, 06:48 PM
    Downwind66
    Default

    Never mind, I tried 2 different freeware downloads by the same modeler and painter, and they are both the same issue. Tried some of my existing aircraft and all is good!

    These 2 downloads can go to the twilight zone for all I care. I have since deleted them and moving on to another! That's what is great about freeware!

    Thanks anyway! Rick
  Today, 06:52 PM
    mrzippy
    Default

    You sure come up with some weirdies, Rick!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
