Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Hello from Essex, England

  1. Today, 04:24 PM #1
    mickbass
    mickbass is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Posts
    1

    Default Hello from Essex, England

    New to this forum. Just starting to build a flight sim. I hope that I can get some help at times, and maybe help others.

    mick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:39 PM #2
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    lnuss is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Westminster, CO
    Posts
    7,278

    Default

    Welcome, Mick -- there's lots of help available here, and as you learn you may find opportunities to help.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Any Essex class or Midway class aircraft carriers for FS9?
    By asos in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-26-2015, 08:18 PM
  2. One for the Essex boy
    By ajmitch in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-18-2004, 08:17 PM
  3. uss essex cva-9
    By petercar89 in forum CFS
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-17-2004, 04:45 AM
  4. Essex class in Chicago
    By bdapsu in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-19-2002, 10:08 AM
  5. Essex Class in Chicago
    By bdapsu in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-19-2002, 12:53 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules