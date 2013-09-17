Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Sea Liberator

  1. Today, 10:53 AM #1
    jankees's Avatar
    jankees
    jankees is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Hoeilaart, Belgium
    Posts
    1,587

    Default Sea Liberator

    jk9811

    jk9806

    jk9802

    jk9803

    jk9809
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:56 AM #2
    daspinall
    daspinall is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    638
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Sunning plane!! my father rip made lancaster bombers during the war..... Sadly he never talked about it... there were heavy losses on our side of the family, with hindsight I think he felt uncomfortable about it not being sent to the front lines....
    Last edited by daspinall; Today at 11:00 AM.
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:47 AM #3
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,745

    Default

    Another outstanding series of shots! Well done.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. ftx Global Sea to Shining Sea (FSX)
    By SAM Hunter in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-17-2013, 11:33 AM
  2. Westland Sea King HAR1 rescue mission over the Irish sea Video
    By jkallinen in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-17-2004, 10:51 PM
  3. B24 Liberator
    By dancd in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 09-05-2004, 06:14 AM
  4. B-24J Liberator by Krzysztoff Malinowski
    By spud67 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-06-2003, 11:18 PM
  5. -REAL pics- B-24 liberator and GA
    By Flyerofplanes in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 08-14-2002, 05:09 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules