Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: CP-140 Aurora

  1. Today, 09:19 AM #1
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,744

    Default CP-140 Aurora

    In this series a Canadian Forces CP-140 "Aurora" takes off from runway 30 at CFB Greenwood (CYZX) in Nova Scotia for a maritime surveillance patrol in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Our mission is to check out shipping traffic and see generally what's going on in this important waterway.

    Here are a couple of maps to help orient us for the mission. The arrow on the first map points to our home base location at CFB Greenwood close to the NW coast of Nova Scotia. The second map is our general area of operations in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: NS.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 373.1 KB  ID: 224274

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Gulf.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 107.6 KB  ID: 224275

    Taxiing onto and lining up for takeoff on CYZX runway 30.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: CP1.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 256.8 KB  ID: 224276

    Click image for larger version.  Name: CP2.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 234.5 KB  ID: 224277

    Click image for larger version.  Name: CP3.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 240.2 KB  ID: 224278

    Airborne and climbing out

    Click image for larger version.  Name: CP4.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 182.2 KB  ID: 224279

    Click image for larger version.  Name: CP5.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 341.7 KB  ID: 224280

    Turning on course for the Gulf and climbing up for the short cruise segment to our op area. The distinctive "fishhook" entrance to the Minas Channel and Basin area are visible in the distance in the second shot. Compare this FS2020 scenery view to the Nova Scotia map in the first shot.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: CP6.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 169.1 KB  ID: 224281

    Click image for larger version.  Name: CP7.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 106.2 KB  ID: 224282
    Last edited by BillD22; Today at 09:48 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Lockheed P-3 or cp-140 aurora checklists
    By duffman118 in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-11-2019, 12:19 PM
  2. Lockheed CP-140 Aurora
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 10-10-2009, 11:33 PM
  3. Submarine Hunting Aurora CP-140
    By TrueNorth in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 03-02-2009, 04:19 PM
  4. CP-140 Aurora/ Arcturus
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:56 AM
  5. CP-140
    By joe35 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-19-2002, 01:08 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules